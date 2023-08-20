South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, U.S. President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at Camp David. (Prime Minister’s Office of Japan)

The Prime Minister’s Office of Japan released the following statement.

=*=

On Aug. 18, commencing at 11:30 a.m. (local time, on Aug. 19, 0:30 a.m. Japan time), Mr. Kishida Fumio, prime minister of Japan, who is visiting Camp David, the United States, held a Japan-U.S.-ROK summit (for approximately 60 minutes) and a small-group working lunch (for approximately 60 minutes) with the Honorable Joseph R. Biden, Jr., President of the United States of America, and H.E. Mr. Yoon Suk Yeol, president of the Republic of Korea (ROK). The overview of the meeting is as follows.

After the meeting, the “Camp David Principles,” the Japan-U.S.-ROK joint leaders’ statement, and “Commitment to Consult among Japan, the Republic of Korea, and the United States” were released.

1. At the outset, Prime Minister Kishida expressed his sympathies on the damage caused by the wildfires in Maui, Hawaii and his condolences on the passing of President Yoon’s father. He expressed his sincere appreciation for President Biden’s invitation to Camp David, which has been a place for many historic meetings, and also stated that it was a pleasure to see President Yoon again.

2. In order to maintain a free and open international order based on the rule of law, the three leaders took today’s meeting as an opportunity to declare a “new era of trilateral partnership,” building upon respective strong bilateral relationships. In addition, the three leaders concurred to enhance strategic coordination between the U.S.-Japan alliance and the U.S.-ROK alliance and bring trilateral security cooperation to new heights.

3. President Biden reaffirmed that the U.S. extended deterrence commitments to both Japan and the ROK are ironclad and backed by the full range of U.S. capabilities. The three leaders strongly condemned ballistic missile launches by North Korea, which pose a grave threat to peace and security of the international community, and reaffirmed their commitment to the complete denuclearization of North Korea in accordance with United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions.

The three leaders confirmed that they will continue to work closely to enhance deterrence and response capabilities in the region, and to ensure the full implementation of UNSC resolutions. The three leaders also concurred to closely coordinate at the UNSC, where Japan, the U.S. and the ROK will be working together as the members in 2024.

The three leaders shared the recognition that the path to dialogue with North Korea remains open. Prime Minister Kishida also expressed his appreciation for continued support from President Biden and President Yoon on the abductions issue.

4. Given the strategic importance of cooperation among Japan, the U.S. and the ROK, the three leaders exchanged their views on unilateral attempts to change the status quo by force, regional situations including in Ukraine, as well as on coordination to realize a “Free and Open Indo-Pacific,” particularly cooperation with ASEAN and Pacific Island countries. The three leaders also exchanged their views on strengthening coordination on economic security, including critical and emerging technology cooperation as well as supply chain resilience, and concurred to expand the horizons of the trilateral cooperation.

5. The three leaders concurred to further enhance the collaboration among Japan, the U.S. and the ROK in a multi-layered and stable manner, including by trilateral meetings at least annually including at the leader’s level, which the three countries concurred at this meeting, as well as through the newly established trilateral initiatives and frameworks.