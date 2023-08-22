WEST COVINA — East San Gabriel Valley Japanese Community Center, 1203 W. Puente Ave. in West Covina, will screen Gorô Kadono’s 1960 film “Decisive Battle at Kuroda Castle” as part of its Samurai Film Series on Sunday, Aug. 27, at 1 p.m.

After the massacre of Christians at Shimabara, followers of Amakusa Shiro band together to overthrow the shogunate in order to exact revenge on the Tokugawa. At the same time there is a succession dispute in the Kuroda clan, as one faction tries to usurp the rightful heir. Before his untimely death, the lord of the Kuroda bestows a magnificent spear on his finest warrior, which ultimately brings him into contact with two of Japan’s most famous historical figures, Yagyu Jubei and Miyamoto Musashi. Can the three martial arts masters join forces to defeat their enemies and save the nation?

Screenings are free and take place in the Sugimoto Family Social Hall. If you can’t join in person, screenings will also be available through Zoom. RSVP with Melissa Kozono, program director of youth services, at mkozono@esgvjcc.org.