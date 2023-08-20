On Saturday, Aug. 26, at 10 a.m., the Parkinson’s Support Group will hold its annual barbecue at the Union Church of L.A., 401 E. Third St. (at San Pedro Street) in Little Tokyo.

They welcome all members and family to come and join the party. RSVP by Aug. 21 due to preparation of the food.

“Also, let us know your favorite song,” organizers said. “We are planning to sing along with Maddy’s piano performance. We are looking forward to seeing you.”

If you have any questions or concerns, call the church office at (213) 629-3876 on Monday, Wednesday or Thursday, or Yoko Kawaguchi at (626) 571-1796 or Lorraine Arakaki at (626) 282-7366.