On Aug. 12, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) activated the Los Angeles County Fire Department’s California Task Force 2 (CA-TF2) urban search and rescue (USAR) canine teams for deployment to Maui in the aftermath of the wildfires that impacted the island earlier that week.

Capt. Celina Serrano and K9 Prentiss, Firefighter Paramedic Edward Ruiz and K9 Harper, along with Firefighter Paramedic Nicholas Bartel and K9 Six, were scheduled to depart from LAX United Terminal 7 on Aug. 13 at 11 a.m., to lend their assistance in the ongoing recovery efforts in Maui.

“The LACoFD sends our heartfelt condolences and prayers to the families who have lost loved ones; to the injured; and to all who have been displaced, lost homes, and businesses due to the wildfires that have ravaged the beautiful island of Maui, said Fire Chief Anthony C. Marrone. “We send our Maui ohana strength and our support during this difficult time.”