Takeshi Endo was born on October 7, 1924, in California and passed away peacefully on July 14, 2023, at The Terraces at Park Marino.

He was preceded in death by his sisters, Sachiko Yasuhara and Keiko Aizawa; brothers, Teruo Snyder and Sakae Saxon Endo; and is survived by his sister, Yoshi Endo, and many nieces and nephews.

Honoring his request, no services will be held and no koden.

