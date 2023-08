Feburary 18, 1930 – July 30, 2023

Hideo Wataguchi, 93-year-old, Loomis, Calif.-born, resident of Los Angeles, peacefully passed away at his residence on July 30, 2023. He is survived by his loving family: wife, Kayoko Wataguchi; sons, John M. (Cheryl), Alan R. (Stacie) Wataguchi.

Funeral service will be held at Fukui Mortuary “Chapel in the Garden” on Saturday, August 19, at 9:30 a.m., with Rev. Hibiki Murakami of Hompa Hongwanji Buddhist Temple officiating.

