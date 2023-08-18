Kazari on display at JANM through Aug. 20. (J.K. YAMAMOTO/Rafu Shimpo)

The L.A. Tanabata Festival will conduct a kazari-making workshop on Sunday, Aug. 20, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Japanese American National Museum, First Street and Central Avenue in Little Tokyo.

The workshop is free and will be staffed by the L.A. Tanabata Festival Committee and hosted by JANM. Learn how to make the spectacular bamboo decorations that were featured at the largest annual Tanabata Festival established in Sendai over 400 years ago.

Get a head start on your kazari for the 2024 L.A. Tanabata Festival and enter the ccmmunity celebration as part of Nisei Week.

The L.A. Tanabata Festival also provides workshops on how to make kazari at its office at the Japanese American Cultural & Community Center, 244 S. San Pedro St., Room 405A. For more information, contact Miyako Kadogawa at miyako1@att.net. For office appointments, call Junko Yonezawa at (323) 742-2494 or (323) 721-8523.

Follow the L.A. Tanabata Festival on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/TanabataLA or on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/tanabatala/.