Manzanar’s auto tour road was flooded in 2013. (NPS photo)

INDEPENDENCE — Manzanar National Historic Site (NHS) will be closed to visitors this Sunday, Aug. 20, due to potential flood impacts from Hurricane Hilary.

Heavy rainfall and flash flooding are in the forecast for the vicinity of Manzanar NHS.

“Manzanar will be opened again soon under better weather conditions,” Superintendent Brenda Ling said Friday. “Please stay safe.”

The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for Inyo County in effect from 11 p.m. on Aug. 19 until 5 a.m. on Aug. 22. The Flood Watch includes the Eastern Sierra area as well as Death Valley National Park.

It is not yet known if the site will be open on Monday, Aug 21. That will be determined over the weekend. Check out weather conditions before traveling. Go to the National Weather Service, Las Vegas, for the latest information: https://forecast.weather.gov/MapClick.php?lat=36.80232500000005&lon=-118.19954499999994

Manzanar National Historic Site is located at 5001 Highway 395, six miles south of Independence and nine miles north of Lone Pine. Learn more at https://www.nps.gov/manz.