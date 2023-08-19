Thriller enthusiasts, get ready for an electrifying literary ride as Force Poseidon, a prominent publisher of gripping suspense novels, announces the forthcoming release of “Red Mist.”

This highly anticipated second novel by the esteemed Japanese American author Sam Mitani is set to hit the shelves on Aug. 19, promising an adrenaline-pumping journey into the heart of action and intrigue.

Mitani, renowned for his first award-winning novel, “The Prototype,” draws upon his illustrious 20-year career as a writer and columnist for prestigious automobile publications worldwide, including an extensive tenure as the international editor for Road & Track magazine.

“Red Mist” continues to showcase Mitani’s unparalleled knack for weaving captivating narratives, while embarking on an essential mission — introducing Asian heritage and culture into the riveting world of action and thriller fiction.

“In the realm of action thrillers, there are no notable Asian authors, literary agents or even main characters, so I’m hoping to change that, or at least provide a first step in having our voices heard,” Mitani said. “I especially want to see Japanese Americans represented. When I became an editor/writer for Road & Track, there were virtually no Asians in the U.S. car magazine industry; however, now there are quite a few. Perhaps something similar can happen here.”

The protagonist of “Red Mist” is the enigmatic Max Koga, a Japanese American born in Hawaii. A dedicated U.S. Navy intelligence officer, Koga finds himself ensnared in a perilous covert DEA anti-drug operation. Tragedy strikes when a radical Islamic terror group launches a ferocious attack, resulting in the loss of many DEA colleagues.

Surviving against all odds, Koga endures harrowing torture as a captive, only to be discharged from the DEA due to the psychological aftermath of his captivity. Struggling with synesthesia, a unique condition causing his vision to tinge red during moments of peril, Koga’s condition mirrors the dangerous “red mist” that overtakes race car drivers in their pursuit of victory.

Koga sets about on a mission of revenge when he encounters the mysterious appearances of his fallen comrades. Their purpose and message remain shrouded in secrecy. Max’s journey propels him into a race against time as he endeavors to thwart a terror plot targeting the Los Angeles Auto Show. Also, he must orchestrate the daring rescue of an abducted FBI agent held captive in China.

The stage is set for a gripping climax at an abandoned airfield outside Beijing against a rogue North Korean military official intent on bringing down America.

“Red Mist” is poised to captivate readers with its riveting narrative, diverse representation, and pulse-pounding action sequences. Mitani’s literary craftsmanship, coupled with his commitment to showcasing Asian heritage within the thriller genre, promises a novel that will leave an indelible mark on the literary landscape.

Pre-orders are available now at Amazon, Barnes & Noble and other major booksellers, allowing readers to secure their copy ahead of the release date.

