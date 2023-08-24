November 24, 1932 — August 13, 2023

In loving memory of Mary Chizuko Horii, youngest of three children born to Shuichi and Kiyono Saisho, was born on November 24, 1932, in Venice, California. On August 13, 2023, at the age of 90, she passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her family in Huntington Beach. Mary and her family were confined at Butte Camp No. 2, Block 46, at Gila River Internment (Relocation Center) Camp.

Mary loved her family more than anything. She was an amazing woman, daughter, sister, wife, auntie, niece, cousin, mother, grandma, obaachan, hii-obaachan, who had a huge compassionate heart for her large, blended family. Always thinking of others before herself and never asking for anything in return. A generous gift-giver who wrapped gifts with perfection. She had a beautiful, pure heart that everyone would quickly see and feel her sincere kindness. Most important, she was the best mother a child could ever dream of having.

Mary loved all her friends from the many Nisei bowling leagues she participated in throughout the years. She had practice every Sunday morning and league at Gardena Bowl, Wednesday nights, until May 10th, at the age of 90. Mary would often ask, “Am I the oldest person here?” She was an inspiration to all. Mary adored her lifelong University High School girlfriends and special VJCC buddies. She was always excited to meet for lunch dates with them.

Mary is predeceased by her loving husband of 61 years, Akio Horii; older brother, Shehei Saisho; older brother and sister-in-law, Samy Isamu and Fae Haruko Saisho; brother-in-law, Fred (Mary) Ushijima; daughter, Catherine (Alan) Sugai; and is survived by oneechan, Tomi Terakami; sister-in-law, Mary Ushijima; son, Chris (Kari) Horii; son-in-law, Alan Sugai; grandson, Christopher (Terica) Horii; granddaughter, Amanda Riley; grandson, Adam Cates; granddaughter, Braelyn Cates; grandson, Taylor (Nicole) Landgren; grandson, Dillan (Victoria) Landgren; great-grandchildren, Wyatt Landgren, Emily Landgren, Hannah Chizuko Horii, Amy Landgren, Derek Akio Horii, Leo Landgren; and many cousins, nieces and nephews in the United States and Japan.

A private family service will be held, Saturday, August 26, 2023, 11:00 a.m. at the Venice Hongwanji Buddhist Temple in Culver City.

www.fukuimortuary.com (213) 626-0441