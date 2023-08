August 12, 1933 – July 14, 2023

Mary Mitsuko Shimomura, Kahului, Maui, Hawaii-born resident of Artesia, Calif., passed away on July 14, 2023, at the age of 89. She is survived by her husband of nearly 67 years, Stanley; daughters, Kathy Suyetsugu and JoAnn; granddog, Zoey; many nieces, nephews and extended family.

Services were held August 6 at Fukui Mortuary Chapel in the Garden, officiated by Rev. Mark Nakagawa, Centenary United Methodist Church.

