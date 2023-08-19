The Nisei Week Foundation issued the following announcement on Saturday.

=*=

Due to the expected effects of Hurricane Hilary, all Sunday Nisei Week events will be canceled, including the Plaza Festival, Taiko Gathering, Closing Ceremony, and Street Ondo. Our raffle drawing has been postponed and will take place at a alter date to be announced.

While we would love to continue the celebration of the 81st Nisei Week, the safety of our attendees and volunteers remains our top priority. The Nisei Week Foundation thanks you for your continued support.

Please stay safe and we look forward to seeing you all again next year!

Editor’s note: Saturday’s events are still being held as scheduled. See www.niseiweek.org for details.