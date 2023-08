Tadao “Richard” Yamanaka, who was born in Kumamoto, Japan, and a longtime resident of Mission Hills, California, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 12, 2023, at the age of 74.

He is survived by his sons, Hiroto and Brian (Takashi); four grandchildren; and his brothers, Teruo and Kenji.

A private ceremony will be held at sea to honor his wish.