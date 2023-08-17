Former President Obama urged the public to “do everything you can” to support Maui relief efforts.

Former President Barack Obama, who grew up in Hawaii, issued a video on Monday calling for emergency aid for wildfire victims.

“Aloha everybody. Like so many people around the world, Michelle and I have been absolutely heartbroken by the devastating images coming out of Maui and Lahaina over the last week,” he said. “As someone who grew up in Hawaii, someone who has taken my family to enjoy the incredible beauty of that island and the hospitality of the people of Lahaina — we now find ourselves mourning the lives that are lost. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families that have lost so much.

“The thing about it is, though, thoughts and prayers in a moment like this are not enough. We have to step up. And we have to help those families, and we have to help Lahaina rebuild. And the good news is that the Hawaii Red Cross and Malama Maui are mobilizing to provide direct support to people who are desperately in need.

“I’m asking you to do everything you can to generously support the Malama Maui effort. If all of us — the ohana, pull together and do as much as we can to give back to an island and a town and people who have given us so much — I’m absolutely confident that Lahaina and Maui and those families are going to be able to rebuild. But we’ve got to be a part of that.

“So please, provide generous support to the Hawaii Red Cross and to Malama Maui right now. Mahalo nui loa.”

On Instagram, Obama directed people to this website: www.redcross.org/donate/cm/khon2-pub.html

Rep. Jill Tokuda (D-Hawaii) responded, “Mahalo, we need everyone’s continued kokua and support during this time.”

Obama was born in Honolulu on Aug. 4, 1961 and spent most of his childhood years there with his mother, who attended University of Hawaii at Manoa, and his maternal grandparents. His mother remarried in 1965 and two years later took Obama to Indonesia to reunite him with his stepfather. In 1971, Obama returned to Honolulu to attend Punahou School, from which he graduated in 1979.