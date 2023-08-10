Above and below: OCBC members were joined by dancers from other temples and community centers during Bon Odori.

ANAHEIM — Orange County Buddhist Church in Anaheim opened its Obon Festival to the general public on July 15 and 16 after holding a members-only event last year.

Bon Odori on both days was preceded by performances by OCBC’s Daion Taiko, featuring drummers of all ages.

Taiko drummers on the yagura kept the beat during Bon Odori.

This year’s dances were “Bon Odori Uta,” “Gassho Ondo,” “Hama Kara Mura Kara Miyako Kara,” “Hibari Ondo,” “Honen Bon Uta,” “Kangi-e (Gathering of Joy),” “Kokomo Ondo,” “Pokemon Ondo,” “Shinran Ondo” and “Tanko Bushi.”

Young volunteers staffed the game booths.

The menu included chicken and beef teriyaki plate, boba, chicken salad, chirashi, corn, dango, ika teriyaki, Imagawa yaki, snow cones, somen, Spam musubi, sushi, teri-burger and won ton. Many dishes sold out quickly.

Other booths offered games for kids, crafts, baked goods, vegetables and plants.

Long-time festival volunteers Diana Ono and her daughter Megan Ono.

The BEC Bookstore was open and guided tours of the Hondo were given throughout the day.

OCBC’s Daion Taiko gave a mini-concert.

OCBC provided free parking and shuttle service at Rancho Alamitos High School in Garden Grove.

“Shiawase Samba”

Photos by J.K. YAMAMOTO/Rafu Shimpo