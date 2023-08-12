Paul T. Sumida was born in Portland, Ore. in 1927, and resided in Culver City, Calif. He was called to his heavenly Home by Jesus Christ his Lord on July 7, 2023, at the age of 96. He served in the U.S. Air Force, and graduated from St. Louis University, Mo. He was one of the early Nisei to be hired by Douglas Aircraft Company in Santa Monica, Calif., which later became McDonnell-Douglas Corporation. He worked as an aeronautical engineering program manager until retirement in 1992.

He faithfully served in the Pacific Coast Japanese Free Methodist churches for 70 years. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, June; and their three children, David, Sharon, and Jonathan, and their spouses; eight grandchildren and spouses; one great-granddaughter; sister, Ellen, and husband; sister-in-law, Ruth; and brother-in-law, Eugene; along with many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at Venice Free Methodist Church, 4871 Centinela Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90066 on Saturday, August 19, at 10:30 a.m. Private inurnment will be held at a later date.

