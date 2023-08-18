TORRANCE — Infinite Love Animal Rescue is partnering with Smog Brewing Co., 1901 Del Amo Blvd. in Torrance, for “Stouts & Snouts,” a fundraising event on Sunday, Aug. 27, from 4 to 8 p.m. that also features a “Paint Your Pet” workshop.

Hubie Fuh works on painting of Harmony. (Photo by Kandace Kuwahara)

The event is free to attend and will include games, a raffle, goodie bags and prizes. Friendly dogs on leash are welcome.

Kandace Kuwahara, Infinite Love Animal Rescue founder, says that the “Paint Your Pet” workshop will feature an artist who will guide you step-by-step in painting your pet, “perfect for a date night, pet tribute, memorial or gift.” The workshop starts at 4 p.m. and takes 2-3 hours to complete. The registration fee is $60 and seating is limited. Proceeds will benefit Infinite Love Animal Rescue.

“We rescue dogs from shelters and owner surrenders, including unwanted litters of puppies and senior dogs” Kuwahara explains. “And over 75% of the animals we rescue require surgery.”

Email Kandace@InfiniteLoveRescue.org to register for the “Paint Your Pet” workshop and/or to donate to the goodie bags and raffle.