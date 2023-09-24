Jodi Long (second from left), a Daytime Emmy winner for her role as Mrs. Basil E on the Netflix series “Dash and Lily,” joined other SAG-AFTRA members in a solidarity march and rally held in Los Angeles on Sept. 13. The goal, she said, was “showing the AMPTP (Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers) we’re not going anywhere until we get a fair deal.”

Also participating in the rally were Kal Penn and John Cho, the stars of “Harold and Kumar Go to White Castle,” “Harold and Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay” and “A Very Harold and Kumar Christmas.” Referring to the stoners that he and Penn play in the movies, Cho shouted, “We got the munchies for a fair deal!”

They were joined by Jon Cryer, Jean Smart, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Joely Fisher, David Jolliffe and Duncan Crabtree Ireland, national executive director of SAG-AFTRA.

Photos courtesy Jodi Long