GARDENA — The fourth annual Furbaby Lovefest, hosted by Infinite Love Animal Rescue partnering with the City of Gardena, takes place Sunday, Oct. 1, from 1 to 6 p.m. on the lawn of Gardena City Hall.

Kandace Kuwahara with 13-year-old Seymour, rescued from a shelter, blind from a birth defect, also suffering from periodontal disease, arthritis and skin issues. Funds raised for the nonprofit help support medical care for dogs like Seymour.

Admission is free and donations are accepted to support homeless animals in the care of Infinite Love Animal Rescue.

In keeping with this year’s “Carnival” theme, Kandace Kuwahara, founder of Infinite Love Animal Rescue, called this “The greatest and largest animal-friendly carnival in the South Bay. There will be many animal-related activities and entertainment that will dazzle and delight you.”

The Furbaby costume contest also reflects the theme. According to Kuwahara, “I was inspired to have a carnival theme after watching ‘The Greatest Showman.’ I felt this theme would open up a lot of creative costume ideas as this movie has some amazing visuals, especially when it comes to the elaborate costume designs and colorful outfits, such as the unique ‘wonders of the world’ and side-show acts.”

Prizes, sponsored by real estate team Yoshiko Oest and Russ Nomura with Live South Bay Local, include a $100 first place prize plus trophy for first place, $60 for second prize and $40 for third prize.

The contest is set to start at 3:30 p.m., though the schedule is subject to change.

In addition to a variety of vendor booths, there will also be a Paw Print Art Booth, free dog training by Responsible Dog Owners Group, Paint Your Pet activity (pre-registration is required), photo booth, free Doga demonstration (yoga with your dog by Yoga Six Rolling Hills) and animal adoptions.

Services offered include low-cost vaccines and microchips; free dog and cat nail clipping and ear cleaning by Hectic Paws Rescue.

There will be giveaways, a silent auction and raffles for prizes such as a 70” Smart TV and two tickets to Disneyland.

Gardena City Hall is located at 1700 W. 162nd St., Gardena. Free parking is available.

Donations for the raffle, silent auction, and 100 goodie bags, as well as monetary donations, are welcomed. Contact Kandace@InfiniteLoveRescue.org

For updates and more information: https://infiniteloverescue.org/furbabylovefest

Instagram: @InfiniteLoveRescue