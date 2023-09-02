“Defining Courage” was presented at The Hawaii Theatre last March. The performance at El Camino College will highlight more stories of the Nisei soldiers of Hawaii and feature live entertainment. Proceeds will benefit the Hawaii Community Foundation’s Maui Strong Fund. (Photo by Paul Vela)

TORRANCE — To support Maui’s relief efforts, El Camino College will feature a performance hosted by KABC-7 news anchor David Ono on Saturday, Sept. 9, at 7 p.m. in the Marsee Auditorium.

“Defining Courage” — previously presented in Little Tokyo, Orange County and Honolulu — is a live performance honoring the most decorated U.S. soldiers of World War II: the 100th Infantry Battalion, the 442nd Regimental Combat Team, and the Military Intelligence Service. The 100th/442nd originated in Hawaii more than 80 years ago.

The stories of these Nisei soldiers, many fighting for the U.S. while their families were incarcerated in America’s concentration camps, are told in a unique presentation that combines storytelling, new and historical film footage, eyewitness interviews, and live music. This special “Aloha” edition honors Hawaii with additional stories, and with dance by Hālau Hula Keali’i O Nālani and music by Nick Lee and Grammy winners Daniel Ho and Tia Carrere.

“It’s the perfect way to keep this incredible story alive in the most memorable way,” said Ono, the host and co-producer of “Defining Courage.” “More importantly, right now our friends on Maui are ‘defining courage’ under the most difficult and tragic of circumstances. Let’s stand with them and give them our love and support.”

All monies raised will benefit the Hawaii Community Foundation’s Maui Strong Fund.

Additionally, artwork from more than a dozen artists will be for sale in the lobby the night of the performance, including Maui-based artists Amanda Bowers, Sabrina Futch, Bailey Onaga, Alex Underwood, Cianna Valley, and Joey Rose.

Los Angeles-based artists participating include Ako Castuera, Luke Chueh, Cryptik, Defer, Andrew Hem, James Jean, Audrey Kawasaki, Shizu Saldamando, Rob Sato, Yoskay Yamamoto.

Photographer Shane Sato will sell copies of his book “The Go for Broke Spirit.” A portion of proceeds from art and book sales will go to the Maui Strong Fund.

El Camino College is located at 16007 Crenshaw Blvd. in Torrance. Tickets start at $25. More details about the show are available at www.DefiningCourageShow.com.

This performance of "Defining Courage" is presented by Story Boldly, the Japanese American National Museum, Outside In Theatre, and over 25 community-based organizations and partners.

