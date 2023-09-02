Little Tokyo Service Center’s Social Services Department, in partnership with the Japanese American National Museum, is hosting a day-long conference to offer a welcoming space for the Asian American community to come “Together” to address, examine, and understand mental health in its various forms.

Conference plenaries will be interspersed with workshops and small group discussions that focus on specific topics related to mental health.

Date: Saturday, Sept. 16

Time: 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Location: Japanese American National Museum, 100 N. Central Ave. (at First Street), Little Tokyo

Tickets: $20 general admission, $15 for seniors and students. Tickets are available at give.ltsc.org/Together2023.

A light breakfast and lunch will be provided.

Conference topics will include:

· Opening Panel: Community Perspective (Japanese interpretation provided)

· Early Intervention and Prevention Is Key

· Intro to Suicide Prevention (QPR)

· Well-Being for the Japanese Speaking Community (discussion in Japanese)

· Healing Through Community and Storytelling

· What Is Psychiatry? (Japanese interpretation provided)

· Taking the First Step: Embracing Mental Health Through Therapy

· Senior Care and Social Isolation (Japanese interpretation provided)

“Together” conference shirts are available for pre-order until 11:59 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 1. A limited number of shirts will be available for purchase at the conference.

For questions about this event, email Together@LTSC.org.