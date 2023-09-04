The Japanese American National Museum held its 2023 Natsumatsuri (Summer Festival) on Aug. 12, featuring a day of family-friendly activities.
Events in JANM Plaza included:
• High-energy drumming by TaikoProject
• Demonstration by Sho Tokyo Kendo Dojo
• Comedy by the Asian American improv group Cold Tofu
• Printmaking workshop with David Horvitz in collaboration with Printed Matter’s L.A. Art Book Fair
• Jazz by Yu-Ki Project, featuring Yu Ooka on shamisen and guitar and Kimo Cornwell of Hiroshima on keyboards
Indoor events included:
• Reading by Disney animator Benson Shum of his book “Anzu the Great Listener”
• Taiko workshop led by JANM volunteer Hal Keimi
• Obon lecture and community dance
• Photo booth with a variety of props and backgrounds to choose from
• Ruthie’s Origami Corner, where visitors learned how to fold paper frogs and yukata
• Scavenger hunt that involved exploring the museum’s exhibitions
• Craft area for making paper hats and summer-themed patches
• Los Angeles Public Library craft table
• JANM’s CMA (Collections Management and Access) book sale
Visitors also had an opportunity to view the Los Angeles Tanabata Festival’s kazari (decorations) and visit LATF’s outdoor craft booth.
Rafu Shimpo photos by TOMOKO NAGAI and J.K. YAMAMOTO