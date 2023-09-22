Nancy Hayata

TORRANCE — The Greater Los Angeles JACL will present a talk on the World War II Camp Wall on Sunday, Oct. 1, at 1 p.m. at Faith United Methodist Church, 2115 W. 182nd St. (near Van Ness) in Torrance.

A vision of Kanji Sahara, a member of Faith UMC and GLA JACL, the WWII Camp Wall will finally become a reality. His dream of many years was to build a memorial of walls listing the names of all Japanese American incarcerees in the camps.

On April 25, the Torrance City Council approved the building of the memorial in Columbia Park and to accept the California state funding grant of $5 million secured by Assemblymember Al Muratsuchi.

Nancy Hayata, president of the WWII Camp Wall Committee, will discuss the design of the wall and the educational information it will provide in display panels.

Co-sponsored by Faith UMC’s Social Action Committee.

For more information, email LSakamoto@sbcglobal.net.