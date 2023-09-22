SAN FRANCISCO — The life of Marjorie Imaizumi Fletcher (1929-2023) will be celebrated on Sunday, Oct. 8, at 2 p.m. at the Japanese Cultural and Community Center of Northern California, 1840 Sutter St. in San Francisco Japantown.

Marjorie Fletcher (Photo by J.K. Yamamoto)

Fletcher was a fixture in the Japantown community, having served on the staff of the JCCCNC for more than 30 years.

“Marj left us on July 2, 2023,” event organizers said. “Some of us are still having a hard time believing she will not be back to see a Giants game; eat her favorite sweet potato fries, and order Gourmet Carousel’s Hong Kong style chow mein.

“She WAS Nisei Central but also a person who could talk to anyone and everyone, and made everyone feel welcome. We have all adopted Marj’s frugalness when it comes to saving stamps or reusing food containers and now lecture the younger staff to not waste.

“Marj would not have wanted a sad farewell, but one that made everyone feel a part of a big family, so please join us in eating some of Marj’s favorites and sharing Marj stories. In lieu of koden, please consider a donation to the Center to celebrate zest for life.”

Born in Gardena, where she attended elementary school, Fletcher and her family were incarcerated at Santa Anita Racetrack in 1942 and resettled in Utah after World War II. She later moved to San Francisco to work for the federal government before joining the JCCCNC staff. Survivors include her son, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Services were held in Kaysville, Utah.

For more information, contact the Center at (415) 567-5505.