Members of the Historic Wintersburg Conservancy at the Wintersburg site in Huntington Beach, which is not open to the public.

HUNTINGTON BEACH — The Historic Wintersburg Conservancy is organizing a campaign on GoFundMe.com to benefit Preserve Orange County Inc. The message reads as follows:

“Help the Historic Wintersburg Conservancy in the first phase of imagining a productive future for this 100-year-old site of Japanese American history in the heart of Huntington Beach …

“Historic Wintersburg consists of four extant structures on a 4.5-acre (1.8 ha) property representing the Furuta family home, the C.M. Furuta Goldfish Farm and the Wintersburg Japanese Mission. It is recognized nationally as a rare, Japanese pioneer-owned property that the National Trust for Historic Preservation named one of America’s 11 Most Endangered Historic Places in 2014 and designated a National Treasure in 2015.

Mary Urashima

“Honoring the work of local advocate and historian Mary Adams Urashima, who died in 2022, the Historic Wintersburg Conservancy is a group of concerned citizens supporting a vision for the site that includes restoring the historic church, barn, and two houses and rehabilitating the open land to create a place that values the past and provides a community amenity for the future.

“The $75,000 goal will support property acquisition, cultural landscape documentation, preparation of a National Register of Historic Places nomination, engineering assessment, and building stabilization.

“Any donation will help to make an impact. As a nonprofit corporation and tax-exempt charity, Preserve Orange County will hold and distribute the funds on the direction of the board of the Historic Wintersburg Conservancy.

Historic Wintersburg consisted of six structures, but last year one burned down and another was demolished by the property owner.

“Preserve Orange County is based in Santa Ana … and has a mission to promote the conservation of Orange County’s cultural and architectural heritage through education, research and advocacy. For more information, please go to https://www.preserveorangecounty.org.”

Since the fundraiser was established on Sept. 11, $995 has been raised. To donate and comment, go to: www.gofundme.com/f/future-wintersburg