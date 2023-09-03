The Wake family took a short fishing trip to Little Virginia Lake in the Eastern Sierras on July 29, and one young angler stole the show. With Jiichan’s help, six-year-old Owen (above with Don and Dean) learned how to cast from shore. After casting his own line, Owen felt a tug, then his drag started to peel. After a long and hard fight, he landed this nice, 4 lb. 3 oz. rainbow trout. Jiichan calls Owen the “Fishing Master” and hopes his luck will rub off on the elders. (Photo courtesy Yuki Nakagiri)