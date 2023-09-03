Maya Yoshida

Due to safety considerations resulting from inclement weather and forecasted storms in the Los Angeles area from Tropical Storm Hilary, Major League Soccer and the L.A. Galaxy postponed the Aug. 20 regular season home match vs. Real Salt Lake.

The match has been rescheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 14, at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson.

Tickets originally purchased for the Aug. 20 match will be honored for the rescheduled Oct. 14 date.

The Galaxy now feature defender and former Japan national team captain Maya Yoshida, who joined the team last month.