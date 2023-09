Yoshiki performs at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles in 2014. (MIKEY HIRANO CULROSS/Rafu Shimpo)

Yoshiki will leave his mark in a festive imprint ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theatre Hollywood.

He is one of just over 300 artists in the nearly 100-year history of the iconic Chinese Theatre to receive this prestigious honor.

Yoshiki makes history by becoming the first Japanese artist to be immortalized in cement since the theatre began this Hollywood tradition in 1927.

He will join an exclusive list of legendary celebrities including Steven Spielberg, George Lucas, Marilyn Monroe, John Wayne, Brad Pitt, George Clooney, Robert Downey, Jr., Hugh Jackman, and Vin Diesel when he places his hand and footprints in cement on Hollywood Boulevard.

Yoshiki has sold over 30 million albums and singles and has sold out the 55,000-seat Tokyo Dome a record-breaking 18 times with his band, X Japan.

“Yoshiki: Under the Sky,” a documentary directed by and starring Yoshiki (featuring The Chainsmokers, St. Vincent, Sarah Brightman, Scorpions, Lindsey Stirling, Nicole Scherzinger, and more) also makes its Hollywood premiere at the TCL Chinese Theatre on Thursday, Sept. 14. Yoshiki returns to Los Angeles on Oct. 20 for a classical concert at The Dolby Theater.

The hand and footprint ceremony will be held on Sept. 14 at 10:30 a.m., followed by the film screening at 7 p.m. Guest speakers for the event will include Gene Simmons (KISS) and Lee Byung-hun (“Squid Game”).

The ceremony is a public event, free of charge. Attendees must arrive early as the city will be blocking off parts of Hollywood Boulevard in front of the theater, which is located at 6925 Hollywood Blvd.

Yoshiki is a composer, classically trained pianist, rock drummer, and leader of X Japan. He was named “one of the most influential musicians and composers in Japanese history” by Consequence and is described by Billboard Magazine as “a musical innovator.”

Yoshiki has performed at the world’s greatest stages, including Madison Square Garden, Wembley Arena, Coachella Music Festival, and Carnegie Hall. He has also composed Hollywood film soundtracks, a concerto for the emperor of Japan, and the official theme song for the Golden Globe Awards. Recently, he assembled the new supergroup The Last Rockstars.

His first feature documentary film as director will premiere in the U.S., the U.K. and Japan in September, and he will perform his Yoshiki Classical 10th Anniversary World Tour with Orchestra 2023, “Requiem,” next month, headlining shows at Tokyo Garden Theater (Tokyo, Oct. 7-9), Royal Albert Hall (London, Oct. 13), Dolby Theater (L.A., Oct. 20), and Carnegie Hall (New York, Oct. 28). This tour will be the first time a Japanese artist has headlined all these historic venues.

Yoshiki is internationally recognized for his long-term philanthropic activities and has donated over $2 million to charity through his 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, Yoshiki Foundation America. For his prolific philanthropic endeavors, he was chosen by Forbes as one of “Asia’s Top 30 Heroes of Philanthropy” in 2019 and received a Medal of Honor from the Japanese government in 2021 for his support of the National Center for Global Health and Medicine and ongoing charitable works.

In 2021, Yoshiki established an annual grant of $100,000 for MusiCares, a partner of the Recording Academy, to help music creators and industry professionals affected by mental health concerns. Previously, he donated $100,000 to MusiCares to help music professionals affected by the coronavirus pandemic and worked with MusiCares to deliver $100,000 in disaster aid to Hurricane Harvey victims in Texas in 2017.

Official site: https://www.yoshiki.net/

‍YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/yoshikiofficial ‍Official Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/yoshikiofficial/