East West Players in Los Angeles will present Raw Readings virtually on the weekend of Oct. 14-15.

EWP Playwright Associate Alice Tuan’s Playwrights Group is a monthly play workshop. The group has a mix of both emerging and mid-career madly robust playwrights — the only ask is that each play include at least one character who is Asian or of Asian descent so that EWP can consider the play for its season.

The third incarnation of the group (PG3) had its first meeting in September 2021. The group, which met monthly on Zoom and hails from all over, consists of Katie Ka Vang (St. Paul), Eugenie Chan (San Francisco), Alison Minami (Los Angeles), Zaza Muchemwa (Harare, Zimbabwe), and Zola Dee (citizen of the world).

Saturday at 11 a.m.: “A Westerly Wind” by Zaza Muchemwa

Saturday at 3 p.m.: “The Haiti Play” by Zola Dee

Saturday at 7 p.m.: “Voir Dire” by Alison Minami

Sunday at 3 p.m.: “Fast Forward Motions” by Katie Ka Vang

Sunday at 7 p.m.: “In Memoriam” by Eugenie Chan

EWP said of Minami’s play: “How can a jury be fair and objective when everyone s swayed from their own experiences? Thinking on all the realities and cultures of Los Angeles, can a fair trial be had? Set in the waiting room for jury duty selection, Alison boldly depicts racial, generational, gender diversity, all bumping up against each other as the trial of a slain Asian-Am woman begins.”

To see the readings via Zoom, go to: http://eastwestplayers.org/raw-readings