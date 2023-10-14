September 2, 1961 – October 4, 2023

Fleta P. Gray, a Yonsei, was born on September 2, 1961, to Lylienne Seiko Kurisaki Gray and Paul D. Gray in Monterey Park, Calif.

She was proud of her Japanese heritage and her Nisei grandparents, Sachi Vivienne and Lyle Kuzuki Kurisaki Sr. She often spoke fondly of her Uncle Lyle Kuzuki Kurisaki Jr. and the positive impact that he made on her life.

Fleta had an uncanny ability to create a conversation with anyone where one could laugh, cry, and be inspired all at once. She touched upon so many lives in her business and personal life. Your life was a blessing, your memory a treasure. You are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure.

She is survived by brother, Gary Gray (Jennifer); nephew, YoYo Gray; niece, Lauren Gray; cousins, Kit F. Kurisaki (Debbie), Kristopher, Kody, and Koraline.

Preceded in death by her fiancé, Carlton Walker; her parents, Lylienne and Paul; uncle, Lyle Kuzuki Kurisaki Jr; and grandparents, Sachi and Lyle.

Family members will be holding a private service.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.