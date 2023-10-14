November 25, 1930 – October 3, 2023

Kenneth Shoichi Matsumura was born in Hilo, Hawaii on November 25, 1930 and passed away at his residence on October 3, 2023, at the age of 92. Kenneth is preceded in death by his wife, Marguerite; brothers, Julius, Walter, Herbert and Chester Matsumura. He is survived by his children, Sandra (Kirk) Martin, Jayne Nishimoto, Michael (Cindy) Matsumura and Penny (Robert) Mittelbrun; grandchildren, Ryan and Craig Nishimoto, Michael and Dillon Perez, Tyler and Brandon Matsumura, Thomas Robbins, Jillian and Jami Wyman; brothers, Raymond, Albert and Andrew (Lillian) Matsumura; and other relatives. No services will be held. Family requests that koden and flowers please be omitted.

www.fukuimortuary.com (213) 626-0441