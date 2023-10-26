Above and below: Spooky fun for all is on tap for this Saturday as Haunted Little Tokyo returns ahead of Halloween.

Little Tokyo is thrilled to celebrate the spooky season with the return of Haunted Little Tokyo.

On Saturday, Oct. 28, experience a family-friendly Halloween Scavenger Hunt hosted by Terasaki Budokan from 1 to 5 p.m. followed by the seventh annual Haunted Little Tokyo Block Party presented by The Little Tokyo Ghost Club from 6 p.m to midnight.

Ghouls, ghosts, and goblins of all ages are invited to the Haunted Little Tokyo Scavenger Hunt, an outdoor trick-or-treating event with plenty of goodies in store. Pick up a map at Terasaki Budokan to gather treats at various outdoor locations around Little Tokyo. Visit all locations to receive spooktacular prizes. Costumes are encouraged.

The bone-chilling fun continues with the annual Haunted Little Tokyo Block Party and costume contest. The 21+ event invites thrill-seekers to partake in the biggest Halloween block party and costume contest in Downtown Los Angeles and enjoy local food vendors, music, and spooky activities. Monsters and fear junkies are encouraged to slither into their best costumes and mingle with monsters for an evening of unforgettable Halloween entertainment.

To stay up to date on the latest Haunted Little Tokyo announcements, visit http://hauntedlittletokyo.com or follow @hauntedlittletokyo and @golittletokyo on social media.

The Little Tokyo Ghost Club is a network of leaders in Little Tokyo who are dedicated to creating an unforgettable Halloween experience each year. Members of the club and presenters of this series of events include: Little Tokyo Community Council (LTCC), Café Dulce, Wolf & Crane, Center for Asian Americans United for Self Empowerment (CAUSE), Anime Jungle and Go Little Tokyo.

Photos courtesy Go Little Tokyo