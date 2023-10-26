The Aurora Challenge Grant, presented by the Japanese Language Scholarship Foundation, will be awarded to a U.S. citizen who resides in California and has a unique dream, in any field of endeavor, that is related to Japanese culture.

No academic records, such as GPA or Scholastic Achievement Tests, are required

for this application.

The award will go to an individual with a creative dream or challenge that, when fulfilled, would contribute to global goodwill and intercultural appreciation. The winner will receive a $3,000 grant to carry out the project.

Qualifications:

• Applicant must be a U.S. citizen residing in California

• Must be at least 18 years old

• Must have a unique and personal dream or challenge

• Must be available for an interview in person or by phone

• Must write and submit a report on the project upon completion

• Must be able to attend the award ceremony to be held in Los Angeles on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024

The grant awardee will be required to submit a report to the Aurora Foundation upon completion of the project, in addition to a presentation at the award ceremony regarding how the grant money will be spent.

Deadline: Friday, Oct. 27 For more information, visit: www.jlsf-aurora.org/eng/page/aurora-challenge-grant