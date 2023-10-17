WASHINGTON – Sens. Mazie K. Hirono and Brian Schatz (both D-Hawaii) and Reps. Jill Tokuda and Ed Case (both D-Hawaii) on Oct. 11 introduced a bicameral resolution honoring the first responders and those who lost their lives in the devastating wildfires on Maui and expressing support for the communities of West and Upcountry Maui.

Sen. Mazie Hirono and Rep. Jill Tokuda

The resolution was led by Hirono in the Senate and Tokuda in the House, and passed the Senate with the unanimous consent of all senators.

“As Lahaina and Upcountry Maui continue the recovery and rebuilding process from the August wildfires, this resolution acknowledges and honors the many sacrifices of first responders, as well as those whose lives were lost,” said Hirono. “I’m glad to see this resolution pass the Senate with unanimous support. I will continue advocating for the federal resources necessary for Maui to recover, guided by the community voices and values of those who call Maui home.”

“We mourn every victim whose life was cut short, honor the first responders and those across Hawai‘i who did everything they could to help their neighbors and communities, and recognize those whose lives have been upended,” said Schatz. “As the recovery continues, we will keep doing everything we can to ensure Maui gets the support it needs from the federal government.”

“I am proud to join my Hawaii delegation colleagues in introducing this important resolution lifting up those who lost their lives in the Maui fires and honoring our first responders,” said Tokuda. “Their sacrifice and heroism will not be forgotten, and I will continue to fight for the resources and support Lahaina and our Maui ohana need to recover and rebuild.”

“As we pass into the third month since the Maui wildfires, we honor our ‘ohana lost and our first responders who saved many more even at their own expense, both in recognition of the worst and best of this tragedy but also in recommittal to the long road still ahead to recovery,” said Case.