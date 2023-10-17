CAMARILLO — Professor Lily Anne Welty Tamai will give a talk on “Asian American and Pacific Islander History in Ventura County” on Wednesday, Oct. 25, at 5 p.m. in Broome Library, Room 1360, at CSU Channel Islands, 1 University Dr., Camarillo.

Lily Anne Welty Tamai

This presentation is one of the events celebrating Ventura County’s 150th anniversary.

Welty, who is co-president of Ventura County JACL, will discuss the settlement of Asian American and Pacific Islander communities in Ventura County beginning in the late 19th century and through the 20th century, and how their lives centered around establishing businesses, family, community and religious spaces to worship.

The experiences of Chinese, Japanese, Filipino and Southeast Asian immigrants and Pacific Islanders echoed one another due to the labor available to them, anti-Asian legislation, and the spaces these groups occupied in California’s racialized landscape. Ventura County’s AAPI community exhibited multiple examples of interethnic cooperation in labor, business and worship.

To register, click here. For more information, email lywelty@gmail.com.