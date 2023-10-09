Disney Vacation Club celebrated the official opening of The Villas at Disneyland Hotel on Sept. 28 with an exciting ceremony featuring Disney executives, appearances from beloved characters and a performance by Disney on Broadway legend Kissy Simmons. (Photos by GWEN MURANAKA/Rafu Shimpo)

With a smile, Allie Kawamoto Choo explained the amenities at The Villas at Disneyland Hotel, which opened last week.

As the experience integration manager, Kawamoto Choo explained her job is to provide unique experiences for the guests, in this case, members of the Disney Vacation Club, a vacation timeshare program operated by Disney.

“We have really fun seasonal experiences, such as for Halloween acapella groups and complimentary trick-or-treating,” she explained.

Allie Kawamoto Choo shows some of the woodwork detailing on the pulldown queen bed inspired by “The Jungle Book” in one of the duo studio rooms.

The Villas is the first hotel to open at the resort since 2009 and features 344 thoughtfully themed guest rooms, each inspired by a Disney animated film.

At an opening ceremony on Sept. 28, Dan Coleman, general manager of the Disneyland Hotel, said The Villas marks a new chapter for the resort with the opening of its 16th Disney Vacation Club resort. Other sites include the Aulani in Hawaii, and Disney’s Riviera Resort at Walt Disney World.

“The Villas at Disneyland Hotel celebrates the remarkable legacy of Walt Disney Animation Studios’ storytelling and the creative process these talented artists go through to bring Disney characters to life from sketch to screen,” said Bill Diercksen, senior vice president and general manager of Disney Vacation Club. “With imaginative details and spacious accommodations, this beautiful new tower is the perfect place for families to create magical vacation memories for years to come.”

A soaking tub with a themed mosaic-style tile mural.

In the entryway a mural by artist Lorelay Bové depicts iconic scenes from classic Disney. The theme of each room is based on a different Disney movie. Touring the hotel, there were many small details and touches that pay tribute to films such as “Jungle Book,” “Frozen,” “Moana” and “The Princess and the Frog.”

One- and two-bedroom villas offer roomier accommodations for larger families, sleeping up to five and nine guests, respectively. The villas include a full-size kitchen and living areas with comfortable sofa seating that can be easily pulled down to reveal a queen-size bed, complete with a story-themed mural above inspired by “The Princess and the Frog” or “Fantasia.” The comfort continues into the main bedroom, which includes a spacious en-suite bathroom featuring double vanities, a soaking tub with a themed mosaic-style tile mural, and a spa-like shower.

A stunning two-story grand villa features multi-level accommodations for up to 12 guests. On the first floor, families can enjoy a full-size kitchen, a large dining area, and a double-sided fireplace connecting the living area to a private outdoor balcony that offers views of both Disneyland and Disney California Adventure.

Artist Lorelay Bové created a mural in the lobby inspired by scenes from Disney animated films.

The pool area features a play zone inspired by “Steamboat Willie.”

Dean Huspen, executive architect of Walt Disney Imagineering, explained that much of the planning involved working around the limitations of space. The Villas is a new tower built next to the Disneyland Hotel.

“For a project like this there is complexity not only in design but specifically the construction, to make all the work happen in a small area. It’s very well thought and planned out,” Huspen said.

Steamboat Willie greets visitors while “sailing” in the pool play area.

“As a design team we convey the inspiration of storytelling in larger details and even small details. We strive to make every moment your favorite moment.”

To learn more about Disney Vacation Club , obtain information about the ownership experience, or purchase vacation points at The Villas at Disneyland Hotel, members and guests can visit http://DisneyVacationClub.com or contact Member Services at (800) 800-9800.

For more information on The Villas at Disneyland Hotel or to book a stay, guests can visit http://TheVillasatDisneylandHotel.com.

— GWEN MURANAKA