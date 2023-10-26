April 14, 1934 – October 3, 2023

Miki Aoki passed away peacefully on October 3, 2023, at the age of 89 due to natural causes. He was born to Takuma and Shizue Aoki on the family farm in Lodi, Calif., where he was raised until his family was forcibly interned at Rohwer Internment Camp during WWII. After the war he spent the remainder of his school years in Hiroshima, Japan. He then moved to Los Angeles, where he eventually raised his family close to his brothers’ families. Throughout the decades he enjoyed lively get-togethers, cruise ship excursions, golf and having regular poker nights with his brothers. He will be truly missed.

Miki was preceded in death recently by Yoshiko, his beloved wife of 37 years. He is survived by his son, David Yuji (Connie) Aoki; his daughter, Joy Rumi Aoki; four brothers, Jack (Hideko) Aoki, Mitsuho (Eiko) Aoki, Yoshiho (Yoko) Aoki and Nobuo Aoki; sister, Yukiko Fujii; and many cousins, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents and in-laws, Takako Aoki and Yasunobu Fujii.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 4, 2023, 3:00 p.m. at Hompa Hongwanji Buddhist Temple (Nishi), 815 E. First Street, Los Angeles, Calif. He will be laid to rest in the Aoki family cemetery in Hiroshima, Japan at a later date.