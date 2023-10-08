2024 Royal Court (from left): Trinity Dela Cruz, Marshall Fundamental School; Olivia Bohanec, La Salle College Preparatory; Emmerson Tucker, Blair High School; Jessica Powell, Flintridge Preparatory School; Naomi Stillitano, Arcadia High School; Mia Moore-Walker, Flintridge Preparatory School; Phoebe Ho, South Pasadena High School.

PASADENA — The Pasadena Tournament of Roses is thrilled to announce the seven members of the 2024 Royal Court presented by Citizens Business Bank:

Olivia Bohanec, La Salle College Preparatory

Trinity Dela Cruz, Marshall Fundamental School

Phoebe Ho, South Pasadena High School

Mia Moore-Walker, Flintridge Preparatory School

Jessica Powell, Flintridge Preparatory School

Naomi Stillitano, Arcadia High School

Emmerson Tucker, Blair High School

The anticipated reveal on Tuesday was attended by nearly 200 people on the south lawn of Tournament House, including friends and family of the 28 finalists.

Members of the 2024 Royal Court will serve as ambassadors of the Tournament of Roses, the Pasadena community, and the greater Los Angeles area, and will each receive a $7,500 educational scholarship. The selected young ladies exemplify character, service and leadership modeled through their commitment to family, school and community.

Royal Court members experience countless benefits, including personal development programs designed to enhance their public speaking and presentation abilities, boost self-confidence and refine their etiquette skills. They are provided with opportunities to actively participate in the community, make positive contributions and discover ways to connect with local leaders.

The Rose Queen and Royal Court are iconic traditions, steeped in the Pasadena Tournament of Roses’ history and continue as a treasured legacy. The announcement and coronation of the 105th Rose Queen and presentation of the 2024 Royal Court will be held on Friday, Oct. 27, on the front lawn of Tournament House.

The 2024 Royal Court will ride down Colorado Boulevard on the Royal Court float in the 135th Rose Parade presented by Honda and attend the CFP Semifinal at the 110th Rose Bowl Game presented by Prudential, both on Monday, Jan. 1, 2024.

Royal Court sponsors: Citizens Business Bank (presenting sponsor), Macy’s, Mikimoto, Paul Mitchell The School Pasadena, Tadashi Shoji, The Enchanted Florist

For more information, visit www.tournamentofroses.com.