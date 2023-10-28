August 14, 1947 – October 13, 2023

Phyllis Mieko Oyama, 76-year-old, Honolulu-born, resident of Los Angeles, peacefully passed away at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center on October 13, 2023. She is survived by her loving family: daughter, Stephanie (Travis, Carson and Taylor Rose) Iseri; son, Mark (Cecilia, Cassandra and Diego) Oyama; also survived by her sisters, Judy Onishi and Katherine Ng; brothers, Wayne (Ruth) Okubo and William (Lois) Okubo; many nieces, nephews and other relatives.

