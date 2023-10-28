Get ready to groove this Halloween! Do you enjoy listening and dancing to those old-school live bands? Well, today is your day! Come join us and enjoy the best live band in the South Bay, Elemental Funk, on Saturday, Oct. 28, from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Gardena Valley Japanese Cultural Institute, 1964 W. 162nd St. in Gardena.

While you are being entertained with the smooth songs of Earth Wind & Fire, or with the upbeat pop songs of Bruno Mars, you are supporting the GVJCI and the community.

Beer, wine and tasty appetizers are on the menu and available for purchase. Food provided by Cherrystones, Gardena Bowl, Hong Kong Bakery and The Loft. Credit card and debit card payments only.

Guests are encouraged to wear their Halloween costumes.

$50 at the door. Info: (310) 324-6611, www.jci-gardena.org