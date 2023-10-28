Tomiko Nakayama (95) passed away on October 9, 2023.

She is survived by her loving family: son, Dr. Kensaku Nakayama; daughter-in-law, Dr. Rumiko Nakayama; grandchildren, Karissa and Kendall Nakayama; brother, Masato Kawahara (of Japan); sisters, Takiko Ito and Hiroko Hoshizaki (the latter of Japan); also many nieces, nephews and other relatives here in the U.S. and in Japan.

Memorial service will be held on Sunday, November 5, 1:00 p.m. at Fukui Mortuary, 707 E. Temple St. Los Angeles, CA 90012.

www.fukuimortuary.com (213) 626-0441