CULVER CITY — Venice Hongwanji Buddhist Temple, located at 12371 Braddock Dr. in Culver City, will present its Craft Fair on Saturday, Oct. 21, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

VHBT’s resident craftsperson Tammy Ito has arranged for a number of artists and craftspeople to offer their creations for sale to kick off your holiday shopping. Admission is free.

The sale will feature hand-stamped cards, quilted bags, survival bracelets and keychains, Color Street, Mary Kay, macrame items, crocheted items, beaded jewelry, beaded suncatchers, kitchen scrubbies, and baked goods.

For more information, call (310) 391-4351 or visit http://vhbt.org.