Yokko

Theater & Performance Studies is pleased to bring the 2024 G. William Hume Fellow, Yokko, to Occidental College, performing their one-person show “Butoh Medea” on Saturday, Oct. 14, from 7 to 8 p.m. at Thorne Hall on campus.

Reinterpreting Euripides’ great tragedy through the use of Japanese butoh dance, performance artist Yokko brings the tortured spirit of Medea to life. This fusion of Eastern dance and Western drama invites the audience inside Medea’s dark and desperate struggle. Trapped in the underworld, she is forever cursed to relive her tragic journey through love, hate, and ultimate loss.

Performed, choreographed and concieved by Yokko. Directed by Brian Rhinehart. Music by Paul Michael Henry. Additional music and vocals by Hiroko Komiya. Co-choreographed by Jordan Rosin. Costume design by Deepsikha Chatterjee. Lighting design by Derek Van Heel. Production speech coaching by Dianna Cortez. Tour technical direction by Robin Dill.

Free admission. Go to www.oxy.edu/events/2023/10/butoh-medea and click “Reserve a seat.”

For a campus map, go to: https://map.oxy.edu/?id=1103#!m/267757?s/