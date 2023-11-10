Cosplay and character displays will be central to the fun at anime expo chibi this weekend in Ontario.

ONTARIO – Anime enthusiasts, get ready for an unforgettable celebration as anime expo chibi 2023 (axc) descends upon the Ontario Convention Center, 2000 E. Convention Center Way, Ontario, on Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 11-12.

Embracing the charm of chibi aesthetics, this year’s expo promises an immersive experience filled with excitement, creativity, and a whole lot of kawaii.

“At anime expo chibi, we believe in the power of community,” said Matthew Thomas, vice president of operations at SPJA. “We’ve carefully listened to the invaluable feedback from our attendees and incorporated exciting new features to make anime expo chibi 2023 an experience like no other! With a blend of fan-driven enhancements and creative innovations, we’re thrilled to present an event that promises to be unforgettable and incredibly fun for everyone.”

What’s New and Improved

Arcane Maid Café are among the featured performers for this year’s expo.

Voice actor guest appearances and autograph sessions with Ben Balmaceda, Brianna Knickerbocker, Caleb Yen, Chris Hackney, Cory Yee, G. Larry Butler, Griffin Puatu, Kieran Regan, Marie Westbrook, Mela Lee, Nicolas Roye, Ratana, Sandy Fox, Steve Staley, and Zeno Robinson.

Community panels have been added to the event’s programming. Panels such as “Animemes,” “Anime Eating Adventures,” “Parapara” and more will leave attendees and fans engaged about the latest trends.

Retro market will feature specialty vendors offering vintage merchandise and gaming inspired from the 1980s and early 2000s era.

Chibi Plaza is where attendees can chill and enjoy some Japanese-inspired cuisine with collaboration from Weekly LALALA and from restaurants such as Amami-Ya, Daikokuya, Dragon Bowl Yaki, LA Musubi, Mochidonut, Okamoto Kitchen, Shin Sen Gumi, Tokyo Yakisoba, Yama-Chan, and more. In addition, there will be live music from local performers throughout the weekend, cosplay gatherings, and various photo opportunities.

J-fashion swap meet will showcase Japanese styles with Decora fashion, EGL fashion, Lolita dresses, and Harajuku accessories line.

Silent disco, Mahoko’s Hideaway (lounge), and an after party on Nov. 11 where everyone is welcome.

Treasure hunt for a chance to win exclusive autograph items and complete a stamp rally on the axc program guide to redeem an exclusive axc 2023 button.

Kisegi’s Track is a bounce house obstacle course for both kids and adults.

There will be workshops where attendees can learn and hone in creative skills to decorate their own tenugui; create origami, onigiri, and ikebana; learn to speak Japanese; and draw anime.

Manga Lounge will offer over 6,000 volumes of manga.

Asayoru Maid Café, the only brick-and-mortar maid café in Southern California, is coming to ax chibi.

The 300+ exhibitors will include Bait, Kinokuniya, Good Smile Company, and Milk Mocha Bear.

The 200+ artists will include Kehasuk, LucidSky, Robotcat, Timeskip Studio, and ZeldaCW.

Cosplay gathering sites, cosplay karaoke, cosplay sets, chibi cosplay runway, cosplay hallway contest, and much more cosplay-related programming.

Freeplay arcade, retro gaming, e-gaming, and tabletop gaming.

For more information and to register, go to www.anime-expo.org/anime-expo-chibi/. Follow the official social channels for regular updates via Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.

SPJA is a nonprofit organization dedicated to popularize and educate the public about Japanese entertainment and pop culture, as well as provide a forum to facilitate learning between professionals and fans. For more information, visit www.spja.org.