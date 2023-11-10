Lea Salonga and George Takei in a scene from “Allegiance.”

AARP Theater presents “Allegiance” on Sunday, Nov. 12, at 4 p.m. PT.

Inspired by the true-life experience of its star, George Takei, the musical “Allegiance” follows one family’s experience during the period following the bombing of Pearl Harbor when approximately 120,000 Japanese Americans were forced from their homes and into concentration camps. Their loyalty was questioned, their freedom taken away, but their spirit could never be broken.

Filmed at the Longacre Theatre in New York City in January 2016. Directed by Lorenzo Thione and writtenby Thione, Jay Kuo and Mark Acito. Cast includes Lea Salonga and Telly Leung. Run time: 130 minutes. Closed captions available. (Note: You will not be able to pause or rewind.)

To register for the event, follow the steps on the performance’s page: https://watch.aarp.org/aarptheater/play/64ca95602670850290ba204a

You must be signed in to your AARP.org account or create an account to register for events. AARP membership is not required. You will receive a reminder on the day of the event or you can visit the event page where you registered to watch.