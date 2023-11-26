Family, friends and supporer gather for ondo during ceremonies to honor the Terminal Islanders on Nov. 11 at Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach.

By TIM YUJI YAMAMOTO, Rafu Contributor

LONG BEACH — The Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach honored the Terminal Islanders by presenting them with the Heritage Award on Nov. 11.

The aquarium’s Vice President of Development Ryan Ashton opened with an introduction of the Terminal Islanders and presented the award to their president, June Miyamoto Donovan.

The group was recognized for their commitment to continue the important legacy of the Terminal Island community and their commitment to sharing their history with others throughout generations.

A large number of attendees gathered in the Honda Pacific Visions Theater. To introduce some Japanese folk dancing, Donovan led members, families and the audience in three ondo dances, “Hokkai no Abarembo,” “Pokemon Ondo” and “Yoru ni Kakeru,” on stage with Ryujin Taiko providing the traditional drumbeat.

Now in its 22nd year, the Autumn Festival highlights the traditions and cultures of China, Japan, Korea, and the Philippines, making a weekend of learning opportunities and family entertainment celebrating the diversity of Asian and Asian American cultures.

A fishing village community of Japanese immigrants was established around the mid-1890s on Terminal Island, which is located in Los Angeles Harbor between the cities of Long Beach and San Pedro. Fishing was the main industry there; the men went out to sea on fishing boats while the women worked at the large fish canneries.

102-year-old Hideko Yamamoto enjoys watching the dancers.

The history of Terminal Island ended in 1942 with the U.S. and Japan entering World War II. Because of the fishing village being in close proximity to the U.S. Navy base at that time, the Terminal Islanders were one of the first groups to be uprooted by Executive Order 9066 because of the fear of sabotage and espionage. Not a single case of either was proven.

After the war was over, there was no longer any place for them to return to as almost all the housing was leveled.

The original Terminal Islanders are in their eighties and nineties with a couple of centenarians. Their numbers are diminishing, but the next generations of Terminal Islanders — children, grandchildren and family friends — continue to educate others on their legacy and won’t let that spirit fade away.

A memorial was built in 2002 near the former site, overlooking the harbor. There is a bronze sculpture of two Japanese fishermen hauling in a catch. A time capsule is enclosed and is slated to be opened in February 2042, marking the 100th anniversary of Executive Order 9066 and the tragic end of the fishing village and community.

Ryan Ashton (left) of Aquarium of the Pacific and June Miyamoto Donovan of Terminal Islanders show the Heritage Award.

Photos by TIM YUJI YAMAMOTO