Cara Takeuchi, beloved daughter, granddaughter, sister and niece, born in Tarzana, Calif., passed away on September 30, 2023, at the age of 20. Funeral services were held on Wednesday, October 25, at Fukui Mortuary in Los Angeles. Cara was laid to rest the next day October 26 at Rose Hills in Whittier, Calif.

She was predeceased by her beloved grandmother, Tatsuye Takeuchi, and her great-grandmother, Tami Kurokawa. She is survived by father, Chris Takeuchi; mother, Christine Robinson; sister, Chloe Takeuchi; grandfather, William Takeuchi; grandmother, Dorothy Goerke; also survived by aunt, Jodi Lattanzi, and many cousins, aunts, uncles, other relatives, friends and loving pets. The family has requested that no koden be sent.

www.fukuimortuary.com (213) 626-0441