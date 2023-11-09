Nichi Bei Fujin Kai welcomed the fall season with a luncheon at the Japanese consul general’s residence in Los Angeles on Oct. 7.

The event was hosted by Honorary President Mami Sone, who gave a presentation on the influences of Japanese art on Western culture. The consul general’s wife traditionally serves as honorary president.

The luncheon also highlighted seafood from Japan, including yellowtail, scallops and sea bream.

President Ginny Nishigaya and Bette Morinaka presented Sone an antique cup and saucer that was made the year of NBFK’s founding in 1930. The group was established by 20 charter members, American and Japanese women who met to promote friendship and cultural understanding between the two countries.

Photos by GWEN MURANAKA/Rafu Shimpo