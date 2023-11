A funeral service for Warren Isamu Kozuki, 80-year-old, Gila River, Ariz.-born Sansei who passed away on October 21, 2023, in Newport Beach, Calif., will be held on Friday, November 17, 2023, 11 a.m. at Orange County Buddhist Church, 909 S. Dale Ave., Anaheim.

He is survived by his wife, Irene Kozuki; children, Wayne Kozuki and Kristina (Tai) Hirosumi; granddaughter, Elli Hirosumi.

www.kubotamortuary.com (213) 749-1449