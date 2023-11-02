Assemblymember Al Muratsuchi, in partnership with the ASPCA and L.A. Animal Services, held the South Bay Pet Adoption Fair on Oct 21 at Peck Park in San Pedro. He’s pictured here with Ghost, one of the dogs up for adoption that day, and Alan Bergland, a volunteer at the L.A. Animal Services Harbor Shelter.

Vaccination information, free microchipping and the opportunity to apply for or renew pet licenses were available, as well as discussion with Muratsuchi about state protection for animals and other legislative issues.

Overcrowded shelters prompted Muratsuchi to start sponsoring South Bay Pet Adoption Fairs; this year’s event was the fourth.

Photo by Kathee Yamamoto